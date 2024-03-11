IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock slides as market sentiment turns bearish

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹115.6 and closed at ₹115.95. The stock reached a high of ₹116.7 and a low of ₹115.2. The market capitalization of IDFC was ₹18,479.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹75.46. The BSE volume for IDFC was 249,004 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹115.3 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|-11.46%
|6 Months
|-9.91%
|YTD
|-8.88%
|1 Year
|42.12%
The current stock price of IDFC is ₹115.5 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 249,004 shares and the closing price was ₹115.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!