IDFC Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹108.15 and closed at ₹106.45. The stock reached a high of ₹109.15 and a low of ₹107.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,351.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, IDFC has seen a high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 287,154 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.36
|Support 1
|107.36
|Resistance 2
|110.28
|Support 2
|106.28
|Resistance 3
|111.36
|Support 3
|105.36
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 287 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.15 & ₹107.3 yesterday to end at ₹108.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend