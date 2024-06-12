IDFC Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹114.85, reached a high of ₹115.05, and a low of ₹113.75 before closing at ₹114.55. The market cap stood at ₹18279.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹133.75 and a 52-week low of ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 216,840 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.93
|Support 1
|113.6
|Resistance 2
|115.66
|Support 2
|113.0
|Resistance 3
|116.26
|Support 3
|112.27
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 216 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.05 & ₹113.75 yesterday to end at ₹114.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend