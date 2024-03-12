IDFC Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

IDFC stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 115.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened and closed at ₹115.5. The stock reached a high of ₹116.1 and a low of ₹113.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,271.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹133.75 and ₹75.46 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 357,966 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00:17 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 357,966 shares and the closing price was ₹115.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!