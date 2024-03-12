Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 115.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened and closed at 115.5. The stock reached a high of 116.1 and a low of 113.9. The market capitalization stood at 18,271.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 133.75 and 75.46 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 357,966 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹115.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 357,966 shares and the closing price was 115.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!