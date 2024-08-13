IDFC Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened and closed at ₹108.3, with a high of ₹108.5 and a low of ₹107.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,207.83 crore. The stock's 52-week range was between ₹104.55 and ₹133.75. On the BSE, the trading volume was 314,312 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC's share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at ₹107.75 today. Over the past year, however, IDFC's share price has declined by 9.06%, settling at ₹107.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% over the same one-year period, reaching 24,347.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.55%
|3 Months
|-13.73%
|6 Months
|-5.0%
|YTD
|-15.09%
|1 Year
|-9.06%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.37
|Support 1
|107.12
|Resistance 2
|109.06
|Support 2
|106.56
|Resistance 3
|109.62
|Support 3
|105.87
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.5 & ₹107.2 yesterday to end at ₹107.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend