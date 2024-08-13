Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 108.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.55 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened and closed at 108.3, with a high of 108.5 and a low of 107.2. The market capitalization stood at 17,207.83 crore. The stock's 52-week range was between 104.55 and 133.75. On the BSE, the trading volume was 314,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC's share price has increased by 0.19%, currently trading at 107.75 today. Over the past year, however, IDFC's share price has declined by 9.06%, settling at 107.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% over the same one-year period, reaching 24,347.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.55%
3 Months-13.73%
6 Months-5.0%
YTD-15.09%
1 Year-9.06%
13 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1108.37Support 1107.12
Resistance 2109.06Support 2106.56
Resistance 3109.62Support 3105.87
13 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5750 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹108.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 108.5 & 107.2 yesterday to end at 107.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.