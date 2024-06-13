Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 114.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.9 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 114.2 and closed at 114.25. The high for the day was 115.45, while the low was 114. With a market capitalization of 18383.82 crore, the stock's 52-week high was 133.75 and the low was 96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 208176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5268 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.45 & 114 yesterday to end at 114.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

