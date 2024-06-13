IDFC Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹114.2 and closed at ₹114.25. The high for the day was ₹115.45, while the low was ₹114. With a market capitalization of ₹18383.82 crore, the stock's 52-week high was ₹133.75 and the low was ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 208176 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.45 & ₹114 yesterday to end at ₹114.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.