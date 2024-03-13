Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets as trading turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -1.09 %. The stock closed at 114.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened and closed at 114.2. The stock reached a high of 115.9 and a low of 112.7. The market capitalization stood at 18,071.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 75.46. The BSE volume for the day was 704,215 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.87%
3 Months-11.61%
6 Months-9.23%
YTD-10.74%
1 Year47.68%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹112.95, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹114.2

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 112.95. There has been a 1.09% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.25.

13 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹114.2 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 704,215 shares with a closing price of 114.20.

