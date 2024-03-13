IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets as trading turns negative

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened and closed at ₹114.2. The stock reached a high of ₹115.9 and a low of ₹112.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,071.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹75.46. The BSE volume for the day was 704,215 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.87%
|3 Months
|-11.61%
|6 Months
|-9.23%
|YTD
|-10.74%
|1 Year
|47.68%
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹112.95. There has been a 1.09% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.25.
On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 704,215 shares with a closing price of ₹114.20.
