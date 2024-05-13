IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock drops in trading today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹111.95 and closed at ₹111.4. The high for the day was ₹113.2 and the low was ₹110.75. The market capitalization of IDFC was ₹18,031.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹88.48. The BSE volume for the day was 350,102 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC share price is at ₹111.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.25 and ₹113.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 113.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of IDFC has decreased by -0.84% and is currently trading at ₹111.75. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 25.49% to reach ₹111.75, while the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.53%
|3 Months
|-4.72%
|6 Months
|-3.67%
|YTD
|-10.98%
|1 Year
|25.49%
The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.35
|Support 1
|111.25
|Resistance 2
|114.15
|Support 2
|109.95
|Resistance 3
|115.45
|Support 3
|109.15
The trading volume yesterday was 6.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹113.2 & ₹110.75 yesterday to end at ₹111.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
