Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 112.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.8 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 111.95 and closed at 111.4. The high for the day was 113.2 and the low was 110.75. The market capitalization of IDFC was 18,031.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 88.48. The BSE volume for the day was 350,102 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC trading at ₹111.8, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹112.7

IDFC share price is at 111.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.25 and 113.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 113.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IDFC has decreased by -0.84% and is currently trading at 111.75. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 25.49% to reach 111.75, while the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.53%
3 Months-4.72%
6 Months-3.67%
YTD-10.98%
1 Year25.49%
13 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST IDFC share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.35Support 1111.25
Resistance 2114.15Support 2109.95
Resistance 3115.45Support 3109.15
13 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDFC share price Today : IDFC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7066 k

The trading volume yesterday was 6.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 350 k.

13 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹111.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 113.2 & 110.75 yesterday to end at 111.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.