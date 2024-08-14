Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 107.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 107.3 and closed at 107.55. The stock reached a high of 108.35 and a low of 106. The market capitalization stood at 16,999.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between 104.55 and 133.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 390,452 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5767 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹107.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 108.35 & 106 yesterday to end at 106.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

