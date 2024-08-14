IDFC Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹107.3 and closed at ₹107.55. The stock reached a high of ₹108.35 and a low of ₹106. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,999.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between ₹104.55 and ₹133.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 390,452 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 390 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.35 & ₹106 yesterday to end at ₹106.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend