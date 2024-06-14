Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 114.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC opened at 114.95 and closed at 114.7. The stock's high was 115.2 and low was 113.75. The market capitalization stood at 18,303.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was 133.75 and the low was 96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 76,421 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:50 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.0Support 1113.56
Resistance 2115.79Support 2112.91
Resistance 3116.44Support 3112.12
14 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5283 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.2 & 113.75 yesterday to end at 114.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.