IDFC Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC opened at ₹114.95 and closed at ₹114.7. The stock's high was ₹115.2 and low was ₹113.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,303.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was ₹133.75 and the low was ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 76,421 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.0
|Support 1
|113.56
|Resistance 2
|115.79
|Support 2
|112.91
|Resistance 3
|116.44
|Support 3
|112.12
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.2 & ₹113.75 yesterday to end at ₹114.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend