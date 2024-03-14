IDFC Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

IDFC stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 112.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹113, closed at ₹112.95 with a high of ₹115 and a low of ₹107.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,431.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹75.46. The BSE volume for the day was 505,111 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00:24 AM IST
