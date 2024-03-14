IDFC Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹113, closed at ₹112.95 with a high of ₹115 and a low of ₹107.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,431.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹75.46. The BSE volume for the day was 505,111 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹112.95 on last trading day
On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 505,111 shares with a closing price of ₹112.95.