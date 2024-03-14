Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 112.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.95 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 113, closed at 112.95 with a high of 115 and a low of 107.85. The market capitalization stood at 17,431.83 crore. The 52-week high was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 75.46. The BSE volume for the day was 505,111 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹112.95 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 505,111 shares with a closing price of 112.95.

