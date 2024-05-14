IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹113.5 and closed at ₹112.7. The stock's high was ₹114.4 and the low was ₹110.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,271.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹88.48. The BSE volume for the day was 268,957 shares traded.
IDFC touched a high of 114.3 & a low of 113.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.35
|Support 1
|113.2
|Resistance 2
|114.9
|Support 2
|112.6
|Resistance 3
|115.5
|Support 3
|112.05
Today, IDFC's stock price increased by 0.22% to reach ₹114.05, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Metro Brands is declining, but Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Computer Age Management Services are all seeing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.07% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Angel Broking
|2536.05
|56.75
|2.29
|3900.35
|1182.0
|21304.9
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3856.2
|7.25
|0.19
|4270.0
|1289.2
|19665.99
|IDFC
|114.05
|0.25
|0.22
|133.75
|88.62
|18247.82
|Metro Brands
|1069.0
|-11.95
|-1.11
|1440.45
|830.45
|4471.43
|Computer Age Management Services
|3149.65
|22.25
|0.71
|3366.0
|2048.85
|15478.36
IDFC share price is at ₹114.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.58 and ₹115.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹114.30. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 27.05% to reach ₹114.30. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.6%
|3 Months
|-1.74%
|6 Months
|-4.21%
|YTD
|-10.07%
|1 Year
|27.05%
The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.08
|Support 1
|111.58
|Resistance 2
|116.27
|Support 2
|109.27
|Resistance 3
|118.58
|Support 3
|108.08
The trading volume yesterday was 4.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 268 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹114.4 & ₹110.5 yesterday to end at ₹112.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
