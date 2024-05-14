Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 113.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.2 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 113.5 and closed at 112.7. The stock's high was 114.4 and the low was 110.5. The market capitalization stood at 18,271.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 88.48. The BSE volume for the day was 268,957 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST IDFC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC touched a high of 114.3 & a low of 113.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.35Support 1113.2
Resistance 2114.9Support 2112.6
Resistance 3115.5Support 3112.05
14 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST IDFC Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST IDFC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, IDFC's stock price increased by 0.22% to reach 114.05, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Metro Brands is declining, but Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Computer Age Management Services are all seeing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.07% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Angel Broking2536.0556.752.293900.351182.021304.9
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3856.27.250.194270.01289.219665.99
IDFC114.050.250.22133.7588.6218247.82
Metro Brands1069.0-11.95-1.111440.45830.454471.43
Computer Age Management Services3149.6522.250.713366.02048.8515478.36
14 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC trading at ₹114.2, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹113.8

IDFC share price is at 114.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.58 and 115.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 114.30. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 27.05% to reach 114.30. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22112.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.6%
3 Months-1.74%
6 Months-4.21%
YTD-10.07%
1 Year27.05%
14 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST IDFC share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.08Support 1111.58
Resistance 2116.27Support 2109.27
Resistance 3118.58Support 3108.08
14 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST IDFC share price Today : IDFC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6839 k

The trading volume yesterday was 4.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 268 k.

14 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹112.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 114.4 & 110.5 yesterday to end at 112.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

