IDFC Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

IDFC stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 108.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.55 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at ₹108.05 and closed at ₹108.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹111.65 and the low was ₹107.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹17687.83 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹133.75 and ₹75.46 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 674,187 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:02:52 AM IST
