LIVE UPDATES

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 108.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 110.55 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price TodayPremium
IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at 108.05 and closed at 108.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 111.65 and the low was 107.1. The market capitalization stands at 17687.83 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 133.75 and 75.46 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 674,187 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:02:52 AM IST

IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹108.95 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 674,187 shares with a closing price of 108.95.

