IDFC Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at ₹108.05 and closed at ₹108.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹111.65 and the low was ₹107.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹17687.83 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹133.75 and ₹75.46 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 674,187 shares traded.
15 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 674,187 shares with a closing price of ₹108.95.