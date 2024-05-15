Active Stocks
IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC closed today at ₹113.45, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹114

41 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 114 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Highlights Premium
IDFC Share Price Highlights

IDFC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 114.75 and closed at 113.8. The stock reached a high of 114.8 and a low of 113.15. The market capitalization stood at 18263.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 88.62. The BSE volume for the day was 159504 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:07:34 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC has a 3.61% MF holding & 20.99% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.51% in to 3.61% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.54% in to 20.99% in quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:32:15 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC recorded a ROE of 8.37% in the most recent fiscal year, along with a return on investment of 8.34%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% for both periods.

15 May 2024, 07:10:00 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decline in revenue of -22.46% over the past 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 157.10 crore, showing a 0.00% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:08:26 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IDFC has dropped by 0.48% to 113.45, while its competitors Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Metro Brands, and Computer Age Management Services are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Angel Broking2685.468.752.633900.351182.022559.56
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3900.437.60.974270.01289.219891.4
IDFC113.45-0.55-0.48133.7588.6218151.82
Metro Brands1105.0524.852.31440.45830.454622.23
Computer Age Management Services3296.999.63.123366.02048.8516202.0
15 May 2024, 05:31:21 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of IDFC touched a low of 113.05 and a high of 114.70 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:31:20 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.78%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

IDFC Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in IDFC indicate a possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:55:48 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC closed today at ₹113.45, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹114

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price closed the day at 113.45 - a 0.48% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 114.45 , 115.55 , 116.25. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 112.65 , 111.95 , 110.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:46:27 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -66.85% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by IDFC until 3 PM is down by 66.85% compared to yesterday, with the price at 113.45 showing a decrease of 0.48%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:35:29 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 03:12:13 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC trading at ₹113.35, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹114

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price is at 113.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.15 and 114.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:14 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.23
10 Days116.84
20 Days119.77
50 Days116.25
100 Days118.78
300 Days119.93
15 May 2024, 02:52:30 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -67.23% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume traded at IDFC until 2 PM is down by 67.23% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 113.45, a decrease of 0.48%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:38:30 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 113.7 and 113.35 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 113.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 113.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.42Support 1113.02
Resistance 2113.63Support 2112.83
Resistance 3113.82Support 3112.62
15 May 2024, 02:06:50 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.25, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹114

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 113.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.15 and 114.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:45:02 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -66.49% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by IDFC until 1 PM is 66.49% lower than yesterday, with the price at 113.25, down by 0.66%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:39:56 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reached a peak of 113.75 and a bottom of 113.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 113.57 and 113.38, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider selling their current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.7Support 1113.35
Resistance 2113.9Support 2113.2
Resistance 3114.05Support 3113.0
15 May 2024, 01:18:05 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.83%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.07%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates a potential shift in the current trend, possibly signaling that the stock could reach a bottom or begin a reversal soon.

15 May 2024, 01:06:29 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The IDFC stock had a low price of 113.45 and a high price of 114.7 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:47:15 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.69% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded by 12 AM is 61.69% lower than the previous day, while the price is at 113.5, down by 0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:39:49 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 113.95 and 113.35 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 113.35 and selling near the hourly resistance at 113.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.87Support 1113.57
Resistance 2113.98Support 2113.38
Resistance 3114.17Support 3113.27
15 May 2024, 12:23:16 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.23
10 Days116.84
20 Days119.77
50 Days116.25
100 Days118.78
300 Days119.93
15 May 2024, 12:13:04 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.75, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹114

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 113.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.15 and 114.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:48:38 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.12% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by IDFC until 11 AM is 42.12% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 113.6, down by 0.35%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:33:42 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 114.32 and 113.32 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 113.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.95Support 1113.35
Resistance 2114.35Support 2113.15
Resistance 3114.55Support 3112.75
15 May 2024, 11:30:12 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.5, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹114

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 113.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.15 and 114.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:11:31 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDFC dropped by 0.09% to reach 113.9, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Metro Brands is declining, but Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Computer Age Management Services are all showing positive movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Angel Broking2673.957.252.193900.351182.022462.95
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3929.066.21.714270.01289.220037.26
IDFC113.9-0.1-0.09133.7588.6218223.82
Metro Brands1076.35-3.85-0.361440.45830.454502.18
Computer Age Management Services3299.4102.13.193366.02048.8516214.28
15 May 2024, 10:52:40 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.50% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded by 10 AM is down by 39.50% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 113.9, a decrease of 0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.

15 May 2024, 10:39:04 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC touched a high of 114.55 & a low of 113.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.32Support 1113.32
Resistance 2114.93Support 2112.93
Resistance 3115.32Support 3112.32
15 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:57:51 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC's stock price rose by 0.18% to reach 114.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Angel Broking is declining, but Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Metro Brands, and Computer Age Management Services are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.24% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Angel Broking2602.05-14.6-0.563900.351182.021859.35
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3941.478.62.034270.01289.220100.5
IDFC114.20.20.18133.7588.6218271.82
Metro Brands1082.452.250.211440.45830.454527.69
Computer Age Management Services3307.55110.253.453366.02048.8516254.33
15 May 2024, 09:44:46 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: null

15 May 2024, 09:30:13 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.55, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹114

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.15 and 114.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:15:54 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 114.50. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained by 23.90% to reach 114.50, while the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.31%
3 Months-3.1%
6 Months-4.08%
YTD-9.95%
1 Year23.9%
15 May 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.8Support 1113.15
Resistance 2115.65Support 2112.35
Resistance 3116.45Support 3111.5
15 May 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6927 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 159 k.

15 May 2024, 08:04:38 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹113.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.8 & 113.15 yesterday to end at 113.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

