Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 106.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.85 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC opened at 106.35 and closed slightly lower at 106.25. The stock reached a high of 106.95 and a low of 105.3. The market capitalization stood at 16,935.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were 133.75 and 104.55, respectively. A total of 89,041 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 1.47%, currently trading at 107.30. However, over the past year, IDFC shares have dropped by 10.77% to 107.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months-13.9%
6 Months-7.98%
YTD-16.48%
1 Year-10.77%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1106.66Support 1105.12
Resistance 2107.55Support 2104.47
Resistance 3108.2Support 3103.58
16 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5760 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹106.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 106.95 & 105.3 yesterday to end at 105.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.