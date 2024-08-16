IDFC Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IDFC opened at ₹106.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹106.25. The stock reached a high of ₹106.95 and a low of ₹105.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹16,935.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹133.75 and ₹104.55, respectively. A total of 89,041 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 1.47%, currently trading at ₹107.30. However, over the past year, IDFC shares have dropped by 10.77% to ₹107.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.31%
|3 Months
|-13.9%
|6 Months
|-7.98%
|YTD
|-16.48%
|1 Year
|-10.77%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|106.66
|Support 1
|105.12
|Resistance 2
|107.55
|Support 2
|104.47
|Resistance 3
|108.2
|Support 3
|103.58
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹106.95 & ₹105.3 yesterday to end at ₹105.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend