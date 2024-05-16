Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.35 -1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.90 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.25 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.55 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC closed today at 114.1, up 0.57% from yesterday's 113.45
BackBack

IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC closed today at ₹114.1, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹113.45

42 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 113.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.1 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Highlights Premium
IDFC Share Price Highlights

IDFC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 114.2 and closed at 114, with a high of 114.7 and a low of 113.05. The market capitalization stood at 18,151.82 crore, with a 52-week high of 133.75 and a low of 88.62. The BSE volume for the day was 89,078 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:04:53 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC has a 3.61% MF holding & 20.99% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.51% in to 3.61% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.54% in to 20.99% in quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33:11 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reported a ROE of 8.37% and a return on investment value of 8.34% in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.

16 May 2024, 07:03:19 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decline in revenue of -22.46% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 157.10 cr, showing a marginal increase compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit in the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:10:28 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Today, IDFC's stock price increased by 0.57% to reach 114.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Computer Age Management Services is declining, but Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Metro Brands are all showing positive growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Angel Broking2723.0537.651.43900.351182.022875.85
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3922.8523.50.64270.01289.220005.9
IDFC114.10.650.57133.7588.6218255.82
Metro Brands1109.83.950.361440.45830.454642.09
Computer Age Management Services3269.7-27.2-0.833366.02048.8516068.33
16 May 2024, 05:38:19 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 112.8 and a high of 114.45 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:30:44 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.62%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%

IDFC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:51:11 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 63.70% higher than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDFC until 3 PM has increased by 63.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 114.1, showing a 0.57% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:48:35 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC closed today at ₹114.1, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹113.45

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price closed the day at 114.1 - a 0.57% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 114.48 , 115.02 , 115.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 113.08 , 112.22 , 111.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:33:52 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:15:11 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC trading at ₹113.85, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹113.45

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price is at 113.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 112.65 and 114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:02:18 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.14
10 Days116.07
20 Days119.40
50 Days116.21
100 Days118.71
300 Days119.93
16 May 2024, 02:58:52 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:48:45 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 31.47% higher than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded until 2 PM is 31.47% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 113.5, showing a 0.04% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:42:11 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 113.58 and 113.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 113.23 and selling near hourly resistance at 113.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.43Support 1112.83
Resistance 2113.72Support 2112.52
Resistance 3114.03Support 3112.23
16 May 2024, 02:01:36 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.3, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹113.45

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 113.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 112.65 and 114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:48:41 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 30.75% higher than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded until 1 PM has increased by 30.75% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at 112.95, a decrease of -0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate potential further declines in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:42:20 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 113.85 and 112.95 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 112.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 113.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.58Support 1113.23
Resistance 2113.77Support 2113.07
Resistance 3113.93Support 3112.88
16 May 2024, 01:18:34 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 1.07%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:05:14 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC stock reached a high of 114.45 and a low of 112.85.

16 May 2024, 12:45:12 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 24.16% higher than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDFC until 12 AM has increased by 24.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 113.5, up by 0.04%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:37:09 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within a range of 113.75 and 112.75 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 112.75 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 113.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.85Support 1112.95
Resistance 2114.3Support 2112.5
Resistance 3114.75Support 3112.05
16 May 2024, 12:28:16 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.14
10 Days116.07
20 Days119.40
50 Days116.21
100 Days118.71
300 Days119.93
16 May 2024, 12:27:38 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:18:47 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.8, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹113.45

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 113.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 112.65 and 114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:47:13 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 12.20% higher than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded until 11 AM is 12.20% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 113.2, a decrease of -0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:40:00 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC traded between 113.85 and 112.85 in the last trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 113.35 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 113.05 and 112.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1113.75Support 1112.75
Resistance 2114.3Support 2112.3
Resistance 3114.75Support 3111.75
16 May 2024, 11:21:29 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.05, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹113.45

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 113.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 112.65 and 114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:10:47 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IDFC remained unchanged today at 113.45 while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Metro Brands and Computer Age Management Services are declining, whereas Angel Broking and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Angel Broking2707.121.70.813900.351182.022741.86
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3916.216.850.434270.01289.219971.98
IDFC113.450.00.0133.7588.6218151.82
Metro Brands1092.4-13.45-1.221440.45830.454569.31
Computer Age Management Services3283.0-13.9-0.423366.02048.8516133.69
16 May 2024, 10:45:10 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 33.17% higher than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded by 10 AM is 33.17% higher than yesterday, with the price at 113.85, up by 0.35%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:35:43 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC touched a high of 114.15 & a low of 113.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.05Support 1113.35
Resistance 2114.45Support 2113.05
Resistance 3114.75Support 3112.65
16 May 2024, 10:15:25 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:58:49 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC's stock price rose by 0.53% today to reach 114.05, outperforming its peers. While Metro Brands saw a decline, Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Computer Age Management Services witnessed gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed minor increases of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Angel Broking2709.323.90.893900.351182.022760.34
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3925.3526.00.674270.01289.220018.65
IDFC114.050.60.53133.7588.6218247.82
Metro Brands1093.25-12.6-1.141440.45830.454572.87
Computer Age Management Services3306.159.250.283366.02048.8516247.45
16 May 2024, 09:44:51 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:31:31 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹113.45

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 113.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 112.65 and 114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:22:15 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at 113.65. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 23.74%, reaching 113.65. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.31%
3 Months-2.96%
6 Months-5.89%
YTD-10.5%
1 Year23.74%
16 May 2024, 08:50:59 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.45Support 1112.65
Resistance 2115.55Support 2111.95
Resistance 3116.25Support 3110.85
16 May 2024, 08:15:03 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6733 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04:39 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.7 & 113.05 yesterday to end at 114. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue