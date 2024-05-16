IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC closed today at 114.1, up 0.57% from yesterday's 113.45

IDFC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹114.2 and closed at ₹114, with a high of ₹114.7 and a low of ₹113.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,151.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹88.62. The BSE volume for the day was 89,078 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC has a 3.61% MF holding & 20.99% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.51% in to 3.61% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.54% in to 20.99% in quarter.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reported a ROE of 8.37% and a return on investment value of 8.34% in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decline in revenue of -22.46% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 157.10 cr, showing a marginal increase compared to the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit in the upcoming quarter.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Today, IDFC's stock price increased by 0.57% to reach ₹114.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Computer Age Management Services is declining, but Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Metro Brands are all showing positive growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹112.8 and a high of ₹114.45 on the current day.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDFC until 3 PM has increased by 63.70% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹114.1, showing a 0.57% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a continued decline in prices.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price closed the day at ₹114.1 - a 0.57% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 114.48 , 115.02 , 115.88. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 113.08 , 112.22 , 111.68.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price is at ₹113.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹112.65 and ₹114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded until 2 PM is 31.47% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹113.5, showing a 0.04% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 113.58 and 113.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 113.23 and selling near hourly resistance at 113.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.43
|Support 1
|112.83
|Resistance 2
|113.72
|Support 2
|112.52
|Resistance 3
|114.03
|Support 3
|112.23
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹113.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹112.65 and ₹114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded until 1 PM has increased by 30.75% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹112.95, a decrease of -0.44%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate potential further declines in prices.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 113.85 and 112.95 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 112.95 and selling near the hourly resistance at 113.85.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.58
|Support 1
|113.23
|Resistance 2
|113.77
|Support 2
|113.07
|Resistance 3
|113.93
|Support 3
|112.88
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC stock reached a high of ₹114.45 and a low of ₹112.85.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of IDFC until 12 AM has increased by 24.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹113.5, up by 0.04%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving within a range of 113.75 and 112.75 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 112.75 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 113.75.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.85
|Support 1
|112.95
|Resistance 2
|114.3
|Support 2
|112.5
|Resistance 3
|114.75
|Support 3
|112.05
IDFC Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹113.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹112.65 and ₹114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded until 11 AM is 12.20% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹113.2, a decrease of -0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC traded between 113.85 and 112.85 in the last trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 113.35 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 113.05 and 112.65.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.75
|Support 1
|112.75
|Resistance 2
|114.3
|Support 2
|112.3
|Resistance 3
|114.75
|Support 3
|111.75
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹113.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹112.65 and ₹114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of IDFC remained unchanged today at ₹113.45 while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Metro Brands and Computer Age Management Services are declining, whereas Angel Broking and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India are experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded by 10 AM is 33.17% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹113.85, up by 0.35%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC touched a high of 114.15 & a low of 113.45 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.05
|Support 1
|113.35
|Resistance 2
|114.45
|Support 2
|113.05
|Resistance 3
|114.75
|Support 3
|112.65
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC's stock price rose by 0.53% today to reach ₹114.05, outperforming its peers. While Metro Brands saw a decline, Angel Broking, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Computer Age Management Services witnessed gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed minor increases of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Angel Broking
|2709.3
|23.9
|0.89
|3900.35
|1182.0
|22760.34
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3925.35
|26.0
|0.67
|4270.0
|1289.2
|20018.65
|IDFC
|114.05
|0.6
|0.53
|133.75
|88.62
|18247.82
|Metro Brands
|1093.25
|-12.6
|-1.14
|1440.45
|830.45
|4572.87
|Computer Age Management Services
|3306.15
|9.25
|0.28
|3366.0
|2048.85
|16247.45
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹113.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹112.65 and ₹114.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹112.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.18% and is currently trading at ₹113.65. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 23.74%, reaching ₹113.65. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.31%
|3 Months
|-2.96%
|6 Months
|-5.89%
|YTD
|-10.5%
|1 Year
|23.74%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.45
|Support 1
|112.65
|Resistance 2
|115.55
|Support 2
|111.95
|Resistance 3
|116.25
|Support 3
|110.85
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 89 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.7 & ₹113.05 yesterday to end at ₹114. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
