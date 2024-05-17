Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC stock up in positive trading today
BackBack

IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC stock up in positive trading today

41 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 113.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Highlights Premium
IDFC Share Price Highlights

IDFC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 114.45 and closed at 113.45. The stock's high for the day was 114.45, while the low was 112.80. The market capitalization of IDFC was recorded at 18,255.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock stands at 133.75, and the 52-week low is 88.62. On the BSE, a total volume of 235,460 shares were traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:02:44 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC has a 3.61% MF holding & 20.99% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.51% in to 3.61% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.54% in to 20.99% in quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:35:06 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC achieved a ROE of 8.37% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment value of 8.34% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:08:13 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -22.46% over the past 3 years. In the most recent fiscal year, the company generated a revenue of 157.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous year. The company is expected to achieve a certain percentage growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:03:57 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Today, IDFC's stock price increased by 0.4% to reach 114.25, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While ICICI Securities is declining, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Metro Brands, and Computer Age Management Services are all showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities730.0-2.45-0.33865.1485.023604.78
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India4048.4124.33.174270.01289.220646.18
IDFC114.250.450.4133.7588.6218279.82
Metro Brands1138.1523.52.111440.45830.454760.68
Computer Age Management Services3300.022.350.683366.02048.8516217.23
17 May 2024, 05:39:39 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The IDFC stock's low price for the day was 113.3 and the high price was 114.4.

17 May 2024, 04:34:14 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:55:17 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -38.02% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by IDFC until 3 PM is 38.02% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 114.25, showing a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded is a vital metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signify potential further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:30:36 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:20:56 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC trading at ₹114.3, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹113.8

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price is at 114.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.08 and 114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:59:27 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.07
10 Days115.25
20 Days119.04
50 Days116.15
100 Days118.62
300 Days119.94
17 May 2024, 02:58:20 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:51:29 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -19.32% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded by 2 PM is 19.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 114, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:35:51 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 114.2 and 113.75 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 113.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.1Support 1113.8
Resistance 2114.25Support 2113.65
Resistance 3114.4Support 3113.5
17 May 2024, 02:06:00 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹113.8

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.08 and 114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:47:15 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.42% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded up to 1 PM is down by 14.42% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 113.85, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:42:35 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reached a peak of 114.15 and a bottom of 113.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 113.93 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 113.72 and 113.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.2Support 1113.75
Resistance 2114.4Support 2113.5
Resistance 3114.65Support 3113.3
17 May 2024, 01:14:46 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in IDFC indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 01:04:31 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The IDFC stock's price ranged between 113.3 (low) and 114.4 (high) on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:54:01 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -7.94% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded until 12 AM is down by 7.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 114, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:37:43 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 114.15 and 113.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 113.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.38Support 1113.93
Resistance 2114.62Support 2113.72
Resistance 3114.83Support 3113.48
17 May 2024, 12:27:39 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.07
10 Days115.25
20 Days119.04
50 Days116.15
100 Days118.62
300 Days119.94
17 May 2024, 12:13:00 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.2, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹113.8

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.08 and 114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:48:29 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.24% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by IDFC until 11 AM is 10.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 114.05, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:41:09 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 114.3 and 113.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 113.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.15Support 1113.75
Resistance 2114.35Support 2113.55
Resistance 3114.55Support 3113.35
17 May 2024, 11:28:07 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.05, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹113.8

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.08 and 114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:19:31 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC's stock price rose by 0.22% to reach 114.05, outperforming its peers. While ICICI Securities and Metro Brands saw declines, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India and Computer Age Management Services experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.27% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities729.4-3.05-0.42865.1485.023585.37
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3929.45.30.144270.01289.220039.3
IDFC114.050.250.22133.7588.6218247.82
Metro Brands1106.1-8.55-0.771440.45830.454626.62
Computer Age Management Services3298.320.650.633366.02048.8516208.88
17 May 2024, 10:49:09 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.94% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded until 10 AM is 27.94% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 114.05, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:35:46 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC touched a high of 114.2 & a low of 113.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.3Support 1113.7
Resistance 2114.55Support 2113.35
Resistance 3114.9Support 3113.1
17 May 2024, 10:17:38 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 10:00:40 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC's stock price increased by 0.04% to reach 113.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While ICICI Securities, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, and Metro Brands are declining, Computer Age Management Services, another peer, is seeing a rise. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and up by 0.04%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities729.0-3.45-0.47865.1485.023572.44
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3911.2-12.9-0.334270.01289.219946.48
IDFC113.850.050.04133.7588.6218215.82
Metro Brands1111.25-3.4-0.311440.45830.454648.16
Computer Age Management Services3310.733.051.013366.02048.8516269.81
17 May 2024, 09:48:24 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in IDFC may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:38:08 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.95, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹113.8

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 113.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.08 and 114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:19:16 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 114.35. Over the past year, IDFC shares have risen by 24.73% to 114.35. In contrast, Nifty has gone up by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.25%
3 Months-4.13%
6 Months-6.8%
YTD-10.19%
1 Year24.73%
17 May 2024, 08:47:11 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.48Support 1113.08
Resistance 2115.02Support 2112.22
Resistance 3115.88Support 3111.68
17 May 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6748 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.

17 May 2024, 08:05:05 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹113.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.45 & 112.8 yesterday to end at 113.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue