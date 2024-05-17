IDFC Share Price Highlights : IDFC stock up in positive trading today

IDFC Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹114.45 and closed at ₹113.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹114.45, while the low was ₹112.80. The market capitalization of IDFC was recorded at ₹18,255.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock stands at ₹133.75, and the 52-week low is ₹88.62. On the BSE, a total volume of 235,460 shares were traded.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC has a 3.61% MF holding & 20.99% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.51% in to 3.61% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 19.54% in to 20.99% in quarter.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC achieved a ROE of 8.37% in the latest fiscal year and a return on investment value of 8.34% in the previous fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -22.46% over the past 3 years. In the most recent fiscal year, the company generated a revenue of 157.10 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous year. The company is expected to achieve a certain percentage growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Today, IDFC's stock price increased by 0.4% to reach ₹114.25, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While ICICI Securities is declining, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Metro Brands, and Computer Age Management Services are all showing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Securities
|730.0
|-2.45
|-0.33
|865.1
|485.0
|23604.78
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|4048.4
|124.3
|3.17
|4270.0
|1289.2
|20646.18
|IDFC
|114.25
|0.45
|0.4
|133.75
|88.62
|18279.82
|Metro Brands
|1138.15
|23.5
|2.11
|1440.45
|830.45
|4760.68
|Computer Age Management Services
|3300.0
|22.35
|0.68
|3366.0
|2048.85
|16217.23
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The IDFC stock's low price for the day was ₹113.3 and the high price was ₹114.4.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.67%
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -38.02% lower than yesterday
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by IDFC until 3 PM is 38.02% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹114.25, showing a decrease of 0.4%. Volume traded is a vital metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signify potential further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates:
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC trading at ₹114.3, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹113.8
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price is at ₹114.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.08 and ₹114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|113.07
|10 Days
|115.25
|20 Days
|119.04
|50 Days
|116.15
|100 Days
|118.62
|300 Days
|119.94
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -19.32% lower than yesterday
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded by 2 PM is 19.32% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹114, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 114.2 and 113.75 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 113.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.1
|Support 1
|113.8
|Resistance 2
|114.25
|Support 2
|113.65
|Resistance 3
|114.4
|Support 3
|113.5
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹113.8
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹114.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.08 and ₹114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -14.42% lower than yesterday
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded up to 1 PM is down by 14.42% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹113.85, a decrease of 0.04%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reached a peak of 114.15 and a bottom of 113.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 113.93 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 113.72 and 113.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.2
|Support 1
|113.75
|Resistance 2
|114.4
|Support 2
|113.5
|Resistance 3
|114.65
|Support 3
|113.3
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in IDFC indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The IDFC stock's price ranged between ₹113.3 (low) and ₹114.4 (high) on the current day.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -7.94% lower than yesterday
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded until 12 AM is down by 7.94% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹114, a decrease of 0.18%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 114.15 and 113.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 113.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.15.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.38
|Support 1
|113.93
|Resistance 2
|114.62
|Support 2
|113.72
|Resistance 3
|114.83
|Support 3
|113.48
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.2, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹113.8
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹114.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.08 and ₹114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -10.24% lower than yesterday
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by IDFC until 11 AM is 10.24% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹114.05, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 114.3 and 113.7 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 113.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 114.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.15
|Support 1
|113.75
|Resistance 2
|114.35
|Support 2
|113.55
|Resistance 3
|114.55
|Support 3
|113.35
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.05, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹113.8
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹114.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.08 and ₹114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.94% lower than yesterday
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded until 10 AM is 27.94% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹114.05, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial metric to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC touched a high of 114.2 & a low of 113.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.3
|Support 1
|113.7
|Resistance 2
|114.55
|Support 2
|113.35
|Resistance 3
|114.9
|Support 3
|113.1
IDFC Share Price Live Updates:
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in IDFC may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹113.95, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹113.8
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹113.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.08 and ₹114.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹114.35. Over the past year, IDFC shares have risen by 24.73% to ₹114.35. In contrast, Nifty has gone up by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.25%
|3 Months
|-4.13%
|6 Months
|-6.8%
|YTD
|-10.19%
|1 Year
|24.73%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.48
|Support 1
|113.08
|Resistance 2
|115.02
|Support 2
|112.22
|Resistance 3
|115.88
|Support 3
|111.68
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6748 k
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹113.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.45 & ₹112.8 yesterday to end at ₹113.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
