IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock rises in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 114.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 114.2 and closed at 114.25. The stock reached a high of 115.4 and a low of 113.85. The market capitalization stood at 18,359.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 229,361 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:39 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹115.45, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹114.75

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 115.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 114.01 and 115.56 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 114.01 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.56 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at 115.40. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 8.78%, reaching 115.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.2%
3 Months-2.14%
6 Months-9.52%
YTD-9.3%
1 Year8.78%
18 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.56Support 1114.01
Resistance 2116.26Support 2113.16
Resistance 3117.11Support 3112.46
18 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5378 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.4 & 113.85 yesterday to end at 114.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

