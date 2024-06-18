IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock rises in today's trading session

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹114.2 and closed at ₹114.25. The stock reached a high of ₹115.4 and a low of ₹113.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,359.82 crore. The 52-week high for IDFC was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 229,361 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹115.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹114.01 and ₹115.56 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹114.01 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.56 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.57% and is currently trading at ₹115.40. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 8.78%, reaching ₹115.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.2%
|3 Months
|-2.14%
|6 Months
|-9.52%
|YTD
|-9.3%
|1 Year
|8.78%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.56
|Support 1
|114.01
|Resistance 2
|116.26
|Support 2
|113.16
|Resistance 3
|117.11
|Support 3
|112.46
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.4 & ₹113.85 yesterday to end at ₹114.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.