IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

IDFC stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 110.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹110.75, reached a high of ₹111.3, and a low of ₹108.5 before closing at ₹110.55. The market capitalization of IDFC was recorded at ₹17,719.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75, and the 52-week low was ₹75.46. The BSE volume for the day was 310,741 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:40:51 AM IST
IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹111, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹110.75
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹111 with a net change of 0.25 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:33:18 AM IST
IDFC share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-4.03%
3 Months
-14.15%
6 Months
-12.42%
YTD
-12.55%
1 Year
42.54%
18 Mar 2024, 09:03:35 AM IST
IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹110.75, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹110.55
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is at ₹110.75 with a net change of 0.2 and a percentage change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:01:00 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹110.55 on last trading day
On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 310,741 shares with a closing price of ₹110.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!