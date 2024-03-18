Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 110.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 110.75, reached a high of 111.3, and a low of 108.5 before closing at 110.55. The market capitalization of IDFC was recorded at 17,719.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75, and the 52-week low was 75.46. The BSE volume for the day was 310,741 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST IDFC share price update :IDFC trading at ₹111, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹110.75

The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is 111 with a net change of 0.25 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST IDFC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.03%
3 Months-14.15%
6 Months-12.42%
YTD-12.55%
1 Year42.54%
18 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST IDFC share price Today :IDFC trading at ₹110.75, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹110.55

The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is at 110.75 with a net change of 0.2 and a percentage change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹110.55 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 310,741 shares with a closing price of 110.55.

