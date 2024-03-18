IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹110.75, reached a high of ₹111.3, and a low of ₹108.5 before closing at ₹110.55. The market capitalization of IDFC was recorded at ₹17,719.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75, and the 52-week low was ₹75.46. The BSE volume for the day was 310,741 shares traded.
The current data for IDFC stock shows that the price is ₹111 with a net change of 0.25 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.03%
|3 Months
|-14.15%
|6 Months
|-12.42%
|YTD
|-12.55%
|1 Year
|42.54%
The current data of IDFC stock shows that the price is at ₹110.75 with a net change of 0.2 and a percentage change of 0.18.
On the last day, IDFC on BSE had a trading volume of 310,741 shares with a closing price of ₹110.55.
