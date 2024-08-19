Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 105.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.75 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 106.6 and closed at 105.75. The stock reached a high of 108.25 and a low of 106.3. The market capitalization stood at 17,239.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 133.75 and a low of 104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 52,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5788 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹105.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 108.25 & 106.3 yesterday to end at 107.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.