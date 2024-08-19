IDFC Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹106.6 and closed at ₹105.75. The stock reached a high of ₹108.25 and a low of ₹106.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,239.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 52,325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.25 & ₹106.3 yesterday to end at ₹107.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.