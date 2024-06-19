Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 120.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at 115.05 and closed at 114.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 121.15 and the low was 115.05. The market capitalization stands at 19335.81 crore with a 52-week high of 133.75 and a 52-week low of 96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 498,702 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDFC dropped by 0.33% to reach 120.45, while its peers are experiencing mixed trends. Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and Computer Age Management Services are declining, whereas Anand Rathi Wealth, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3908.5-6.15-0.164270.01437.019932.71
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC665.0-7.55-1.12714.75363.019158.65
IDFC120.45-0.4-0.33133.7596.5419271.81
Computer Age Management Services3628.2-20.1-0.553680.02133.017830.11
Anand Rathi Wealth4017.5510.50.264298.9851.1536911.14
19 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.09%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for IDFC indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

19 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹120.3, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹120.85

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 120.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 116.94 and 123.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 116.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has remained unchanged at 120.85 today, showing a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, IDFC shares have increased by 13.06% to reach 120.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.54%
3 Months3.82%
6 Months-4.57%
YTD-4.57%
1 Year13.06%
19 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.07Support 1116.94
Resistance 2125.17Support 2112.91
Resistance 3129.2Support 3110.81
19 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6272 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 134.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 121.15 & 115.05 yesterday to end at 114.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

