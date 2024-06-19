IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock drops in trading today

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at ₹115.05 and closed at ₹114.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹121.15 and the low was ₹115.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹19335.81 crore with a 52-week high of ₹133.75 and a 52-week low of ₹96.54. The BSE volume for the day was 498,702 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDFC dropped by 0.33% to reach ₹120.45, while its peers are experiencing mixed trends. Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and Computer Age Management Services are declining, whereas Anand Rathi Wealth, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3908.5
|-6.15
|-0.16
|4270.0
|1437.0
|19932.71
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|665.0
|-7.55
|-1.12
|714.75
|363.0
|19158.65
|IDFC
|120.45
|-0.4
|-0.33
|133.75
|96.54
|19271.81
|Computer Age Management Services
|3628.2
|-20.1
|-0.55
|3680.0
|2133.0
|17830.11
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|4017.55
|10.5
|0.26
|4298.9
|851.15
|36911.14
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price alongside a decrease in open interest for IDFC indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹120.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹116.94 and ₹123.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹116.94 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 123.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has remained unchanged at ₹120.85 today, showing a 0.00% gain. Over the past year, IDFC shares have increased by 13.06% to reach ₹120.85. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.54%
|3 Months
|3.82%
|6 Months
|-4.57%
|YTD
|-4.57%
|1 Year
|13.06%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.07
|Support 1
|116.94
|Resistance 2
|125.17
|Support 2
|112.91
|Resistance 3
|129.2
|Support 3
|110.81
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 134.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 498 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.15 & ₹115.05 yesterday to end at ₹114.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend