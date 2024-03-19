Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 110.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 109.4 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Stock Price Today

IDFC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 111.3 and closed at 110.75. The stock's high was 111.7 and the low was 109.15. The market capitalization of IDFC was 17,503.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 75.46. On the BSE, a total volume of 380,724 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹110.75 on last trading day

On the last day, IDFC's BSE volume was 380,724 shares, and the closing price was 110.75.

