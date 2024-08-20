IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹108.35 and closed at ₹107.85. The stock reached a high of ₹108.55 and a low of ₹107.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,295.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 172,762 shares.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|108.53
|Support 1
|107.48
|Resistance 2
|109.07
|Support 2
|106.97
|Resistance 3
|109.58
|Support 3
|106.43
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹108.55 & ₹107.55 yesterday to end at ₹108.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.