Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 107.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.1 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at 108.35 and closed at 107.85. The stock reached a high of 108.55 and a low of 107.55. The market capitalization stood at 17,295.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of 133.75 and a low of 104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 172,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1108.53Support 1107.48
Resistance 2109.07Support 2106.97
Resistance 3109.58Support 3106.43
20 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5734 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹107.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 108.55 & 107.55 yesterday to end at 108.1. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.