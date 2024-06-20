IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹122.2, reached a high of ₹122.5, and a low of ₹118.9 before closing at ₹120.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹19,359.81 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹96.54 and ₹133.75. The BSE volume for the day was 288,593 shares traded.
20 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹120.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.5 & ₹118.9 yesterday to end at ₹120.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend