IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 120.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 122.2, reached a high of 122.5, and a low of 118.9 before closing at 120.85. The market capitalization stood at 19,359.81 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 96.54 and 133.75. The BSE volume for the day was 288,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹120.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 122.5 & 118.9 yesterday to end at 120.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

