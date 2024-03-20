IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

IDFC stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 109.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at ₹109.15 and closed at ₹109.4 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹110.05, while the low was ₹108.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹17351.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹133.75 and ₹75.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 607,689 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:03:11 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹109.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 607,689 shares with a closing price of ₹109.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!