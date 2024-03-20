Active Stocks
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,977.55 -4.03%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.65 -0.64%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,227.85 0.23%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 258.95 -2.28%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.50 -1.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

IDFC stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 109.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.45 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at 109.15 and closed at 109.4 on the last day. The high for the day was 110.05, while the low was 108.25. The market capitalization stood at 17351.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 133.75 and 75.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 607,689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:03:11 AM IST

IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹109.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 607,689 shares with a closing price of 109.4.

