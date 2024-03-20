IDFC Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

IDFC Share Price Today : IDFC's stock opened at ₹109.15 and closed at ₹109.4 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹110.05, while the low was ₹108.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹17351.83 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹133.75 and ₹75.5 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 607,689 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
IDFC share price Live :IDFC closed at ₹109.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for IDFC on the BSE, the volume was 607,689 shares with a closing price of ₹109.4.