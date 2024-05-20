IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock on the last day opened at ₹114.9 and closed at ₹114.25. The high for the day was ₹116.95 and the low was ₹114.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹18295.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹133.75 and ₹88.62 respectively. A total of 11777 shares were traded on the BSE.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for IDFC indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹114.25
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹114.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.78 and ₹114.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹114.35. Over the past year, IDFC shares have seen a significant increase of 25.81% to ₹114.35. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.37%
|3 Months
|-5.41%
|6 Months
|-3.14%
|YTD
|-9.75%
|1 Year
|25.81%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.63
|Support 1
|113.78
|Resistance 2
|114.97
|Support 2
|113.27
|Resistance 3
|115.48
|Support 3
|112.93
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6748 k
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.95 & ₹114.05 yesterday to end at ₹114.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
