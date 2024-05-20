Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 114.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.35 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock on the last day opened at 114.9 and closed at 114.25. The high for the day was 116.95 and the low was 114.05. The market capitalization stood at 18295.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were 133.75 and 88.62 respectively. A total of 11777 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for IDFC indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹114.25

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.78 and 114.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 114.35. Over the past year, IDFC shares have seen a significant increase of 25.81% to 114.35. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.37%
3 Months-5.41%
6 Months-3.14%
YTD-9.75%
1 Year25.81%
20 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.63Support 1113.78
Resistance 2114.97Support 2113.27
Resistance 3115.48Support 3112.93
20 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6748 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.

20 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.95 & 114.05 yesterday to end at 114.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

