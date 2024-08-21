IDFC Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹108.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹108.1. The stock reached a high of ₹111.05 and dipped to a low of ₹107.8. It traded 316,040 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹17,623.83 crore. IDFC's 52-week high is ₹133.75, while its 52-week low is ₹104.55.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|111.52
|Support 1
|108.28
|Resistance 2
|112.9
|Support 2
|106.42
|Resistance 3
|114.76
|Support 3
|105.04
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 172 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹111.05 & ₹107.8 yesterday to end at ₹110.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.