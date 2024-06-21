Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 2.19 %. The stock closed at 121.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 123.75 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at 121.85 and closed at 121.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 123.95, while the low was 121.1. The market capitalization of IDFC was recorded at 19,799.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 96.54. On the BSE, the trading volume for IDFC was 245,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1124.73Support 1121.73
Resistance 2125.76Support 2119.76
Resistance 3127.73Support 3118.73
21 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6776 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹121.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 123.95 & 121.1 yesterday to end at 121.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

