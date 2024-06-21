IDFC Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at ₹121.85 and closed at ₹121.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹123.95, while the low was ₹121.1. The market capitalization of IDFC was recorded at ₹19,799.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹96.54. On the BSE, the trading volume for IDFC was 245,518 shares.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|124.73
|Support 1
|121.73
|Resistance 2
|125.76
|Support 2
|119.76
|Resistance 3
|127.73
|Support 3
|118.73
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹123.95 & ₹121.1 yesterday to end at ₹121.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend