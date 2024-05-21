Hello User
IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 114.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.55 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at 114.9 and closed at 114.25. The high for the day was 116.95 while the low was 114.05. The market capitalization of IDFC was 18,295.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 88.62. The BSE volume for IDFC was 11,777 shares traded.

21 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.55, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹114.35

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 114.08 and 114.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 114.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.31% to 114.70 today. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 26.28% to reach 114.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.4%
3 Months-5.48%
6 Months-3.09%
YTD-9.71%
1 Year26.28%
21 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.68Support 1114.08
Resistance 2115.02Support 2113.82
Resistance 3115.28Support 3113.48
21 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 434 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6238 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 422 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

21 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.95 & 114.05 yesterday to end at 114.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

