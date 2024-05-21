IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock sees gains in today's trading

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened at ₹114.9 and closed at ₹114.25. The high for the day was ₹116.95 while the low was ₹114.05. The market capitalization of IDFC was ₹18,295.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹88.62. The BSE volume for IDFC was 11,777 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹114.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹114.08 and ₹114.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹114.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.31% to ₹114.70 today. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 26.28% to reach ₹114.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.4%
|3 Months
|-5.48%
|6 Months
|-3.09%
|YTD
|-9.71%
|1 Year
|26.28%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.68
|Support 1
|114.08
|Resistance 2
|115.02
|Support 2
|113.82
|Resistance 3
|115.28
|Support 3
|113.48
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 422 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.95 & ₹114.05 yesterday to end at ₹114.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
