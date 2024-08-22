Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 110.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.05 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC's stock opened at 110.45 and closed slightly lower at 110.15. The stock reached a high of 111.35 and a low of 109.95. The market capitalization stood at 17,767.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 133.75 and a low of 104.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 182,453 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5729 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹110.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 111.35 & 109.95 yesterday to end at 111.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

