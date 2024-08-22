IDFC Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC's stock opened at ₹110.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹110.15. The stock reached a high of ₹111.35 and a low of ₹109.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,767.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹104.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 182,453 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹111.35 & ₹109.95 yesterday to end at ₹111.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.