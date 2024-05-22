Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets as trading turns negative

23 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 114.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.6 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at 116.05 and closed at 114.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 116.05 and the low was 114.25. The market capitalization stood at 18,375.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 88.62. The BSE volume for the day was 309,987 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:10:40 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.26%; Futures open interest increased by 0.53%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for IDFC indicate a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:03:13 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC stock's today saw a low of 113.75 and a high of 115.2.

22 May 2024, 12:45:47 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -26.42% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for IDFC until 12 AM is 26.42% lower than yesterday, with the price at 114.6, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:33:03 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC reached a peak of 114.8 and a low of 114.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price has now exceeded the hourly resistance level of 114.45 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.97Support 1114.17
Resistance 2115.28Support 2113.68
Resistance 3115.77Support 3113.37
22 May 2024, 12:23:52 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:22:17 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days113.97
10 Days113.60
20 Days117.67
50 Days115.86
100 Days118.29
300 Days119.95
22 May 2024, 12:17:56 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.6, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹114.85

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 114.13 and 115.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 114.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:52:39 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.89% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded until 11 AM is down by 62.89% compared to yesterday, with the price at 114.65, a decrease of 0.17%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:33:07 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 114.62 and 113.67 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 113.67 and selling near the hourly resistance of 114.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.45Support 1113.9
Resistance 2114.75Support 2113.65
Resistance 3115.0Support 3113.35
22 May 2024, 11:28:45 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.1, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹114.85

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDFC has broken the first support of 114.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 113.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of 113.47 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:14:15 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC's stock price dropped by -0.57% to 114.2, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Securities and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India are declining, whereas Computer Age Management Services and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities715.65-5.75-0.8865.1485.023140.76
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3771.55-65.35-1.74270.01289.219234.29
IDFC114.2-0.65-0.57133.7589.218271.82
Computer Age Management Services3477.585.02.513411.952081.3517089.52
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC523.159.651.88569.0341.015071.95
22 May 2024, 10:46:28 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -39.97% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded by 10 AM is 39.97% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 114.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34:08 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC touched a high of 114.7 & a low of 113.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.62Support 1113.67
Resistance 2115.13Support 2113.23
Resistance 3115.57Support 3112.72
22 May 2024, 10:13:19 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:56:20 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDFC dropped by 0.48% to reach 114.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Securities and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India are both declining, whereas Computer Age Management Services and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Securities717.2-4.2-0.58865.1485.023190.88
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India3777.5-59.4-1.554270.01289.219264.63
IDFC114.3-0.55-0.48133.7589.218287.82
Computer Age Management Services3429.036.51.083411.952081.3516851.18
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC519.15.61.09569.0341.014955.27
22 May 2024, 09:43:04 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates a possible weakening of the current bearish trend. This could mean that the stock is approaching a potential bottom or may start to reverse in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:32:31 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.5, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹114.85

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 114.13 and 115.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 114.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:19:13 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at 114.80. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 26.43% to reach 114.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months-2.74%
6 Months-2.88%
YTD-9.36%
1 Year26.43%
22 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.53Support 1114.13
Resistance 2116.27Support 2113.47
Resistance 3116.93Support 3112.73
22 May 2024, 08:18:17 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6301 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.

22 May 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.05 & 114.25 yesterday to end at 114.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

