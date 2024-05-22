IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock plummets as trading turns negative

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at ₹116.05 and closed at ₹114.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹116.05 and the low was ₹114.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,375.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹88.62. The BSE volume for the day was 309,987 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for IDFC indicate a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC stock's today saw a low of ₹113.75 and a high of ₹115.2.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded for IDFC until 12 AM is 26.42% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹114.6, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC reached a peak of 114.8 and a low of 114.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price has now exceeded the hourly resistance level of 114.45 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.97
|Support 1
|114.17
|Resistance 2
|115.28
|Support 2
|113.68
|Resistance 3
|115.77
|Support 3
|113.37
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|113.97
|10 Days
|113.60
|20 Days
|117.67
|50 Days
|115.86
|100 Days
|118.29
|300 Days
|119.95
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹114.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹114.13 and ₹115.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹114.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The volume of IDFC traded until 11 AM is down by 62.89% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹114.65, a decrease of 0.17%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 114.62 and 113.67 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 113.67 and selling near the hourly resistance of 114.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.45
|Support 1
|113.9
|Resistance 2
|114.75
|Support 2
|113.65
|Resistance 3
|115.0
|Support 3
|113.35
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The current market price of IDFC has broken the first support of ₹114.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹113.47. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹113.47 then there can be further negative price movement.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, IDFC's stock price dropped by -0.57% to ₹114.2, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Securities and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India are declining, whereas Computer Age Management Services and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Securities
|715.65
|-5.75
|-0.8
|865.1
|485.0
|23140.76
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3771.55
|-65.35
|-1.7
|4270.0
|1289.2
|19234.29
|IDFC
|114.2
|-0.65
|-0.57
|133.75
|89.2
|18271.82
|Computer Age Management Services
|3477.5
|85.0
|2.51
|3411.95
|2081.35
|17089.52
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|523.15
|9.65
|1.88
|569.0
|341.0
|15071.95
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The volume of IDFC traded by 10 AM is 39.97% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹114.35, reflecting a decrease of 0.44%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC touched a high of 114.7 & a low of 113.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.62
|Support 1
|113.67
|Resistance 2
|115.13
|Support 2
|113.23
|Resistance 3
|115.57
|Support 3
|112.72
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of IDFC dropped by 0.48% to reach ₹114.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. ICICI Securities and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India are both declining, whereas Computer Age Management Services and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Securities
|717.2
|-4.2
|-0.58
|865.1
|485.0
|23190.88
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|3777.5
|-59.4
|-1.55
|4270.0
|1289.2
|19264.63
|IDFC
|114.3
|-0.55
|-0.48
|133.75
|89.2
|18287.82
|Computer Age Management Services
|3429.0
|36.5
|1.08
|3411.95
|2081.35
|16851.18
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|519.1
|5.6
|1.09
|569.0
|341.0
|14955.27
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in IDFC indicates a possible weakening of the current bearish trend. This could mean that the stock is approaching a potential bottom or may start to reverse in the near future.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹114.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹114.13 and ₹115.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹114.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has decreased by -0.04% and is currently trading at ₹114.80. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 26.43% to reach ₹114.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|-2.74%
|6 Months
|-2.88%
|YTD
|-9.36%
|1 Year
|26.43%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.53
|Support 1
|114.13
|Resistance 2
|116.27
|Support 2
|113.47
|Resistance 3
|116.93
|Support 3
|112.73
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.05 & ₹114.25 yesterday to end at ₹114.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!