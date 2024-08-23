IDFC Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC shares opened at ₹111.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹111.05. The stock reached a high of ₹113.65 and a low of ₹111.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,079.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for IDFC were ₹133.75 and ₹104.55, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 374,835 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.18
|Support 1
|111.55
|Resistance 2
|115.26
|Support 2
|110.0
|Resistance 3
|116.81
|Support 3
|108.92
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 374 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.65 & ₹111.1 yesterday to end at ₹113. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.