IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 114.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.5 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of 115.2 and a close price of 114.85. The stock reached a high of 115.2 and a low of 113.75. The market capitalization stood at 18343.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 133.75 and the 52-week low was 89.2. The BSE volume for the day was 237,946 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹114.5, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹114.65

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 114.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 113.9 and 115.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 113.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 114.80. Over the past year, IDFC shares have seen a significant gain of 25.44% to reach 114.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.15%
3 Months-3.21%
6 Months-1.29%
YTD-9.47%
1 Year25.44%
23 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.55Support 1113.9
Resistance 2116.3Support 2113.0
Resistance 3117.2Support 3112.25
23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6301 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.

23 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 115.2 & 113.75 yesterday to end at 114.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

