IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock drops in trading today

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC had an open price of ₹115.2 and a close price of ₹114.85. The stock reached a high of ₹115.2 and a low of ₹113.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹18343.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹133.75 and the 52-week low was ₹89.2. The BSE volume for the day was 237,946 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹114.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹113.9 and ₹115.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹113.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 115.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹114.80. Over the past year, IDFC shares have seen a significant gain of 25.44% to reach ₹114.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.15%
|3 Months
|-3.21%
|6 Months
|-1.29%
|YTD
|-9.47%
|1 Year
|25.44%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.55
|Support 1
|113.9
|Resistance 2
|116.3
|Support 2
|113.0
|Resistance 3
|117.2
|Support 3
|112.25
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.2 & ₹113.75 yesterday to end at ₹114.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.