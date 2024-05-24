IDFC Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC opened at ₹115.15, reached a high of ₹115.5, and a low of ₹114.35 before closing at ₹114.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹18431.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹133.75 and a 52-week low of ₹89.2. The BSE volume for the day was 292,259 shares traded.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹115.5 & ₹114.35 yesterday to end at ₹114.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.