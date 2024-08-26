Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 26 2024 13:13:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.80 0.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.10 0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.80 2.99%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,646.00 1.25%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.55 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 112.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 111.3 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 113.95 and closed at 112.15. The stock reached a high of 113.95 and a low of 112.55. The market capitalization stood at 18,055.82 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 104.55 and 133.75. The BSE trading volume for the day was 19,307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:14:11 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -5.48%

IDFC Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price along with a reduction in open interest in IDFC indicates that the current downward trend may be slowing down, suggesting that the stock might be nearing a bottom or could potentially start to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:04:24 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price live: Today's Price range

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC stock's trading activity for the day saw a low of 111.25 and a high of 113.95.

26 Aug 2024, 12:48:40 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 45.73% higher than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, IDFC's trading volume is 45.73% higher than it was yesterday. The stock price is currently at 111.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.58%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume usually indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:33:12 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 112.03 and 111.18 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 111.18 and selling near the hourly resistance of 112.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1112.08Support 1111.28
Resistance 2112.47Support 2110.87
Resistance 3112.88Support 3110.48
26 Aug 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days110.89
10 Days109.02
20 Days109.18
50 Days114.71
100 Days115.94
300 Days117.27
26 Aug 2024, 12:21:06 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC Short Term and Long Term Trends

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:11:36 PM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: IDFC trading at ₹111.3, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹112.15

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IDFC has broken the first support of 111.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 110.84. If the stock price breaks the second support of 110.84 then there can be further negative price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:46:33 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -17.48% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IDFC is 17.48% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 112, reflecting a decline of 0.13%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33:40 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reached a high of 112.25 and a low of 111.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 111.97 and 111.68, suggesting some selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting existing long positions, and new entrants could assess potential for reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1112.03Support 1111.18
Resistance 2112.57Support 2110.87
Resistance 3112.88Support 3110.33
26 Aug 2024, 11:24:53 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC trading at ₹111.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹112.15

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at 111.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 111.47 and 113.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 111.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 113.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14:53 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The IDFC share price dropped by 0.4% today, trading at 111.7, while its peers showed mixed performance. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Indian Energy Exchange, and Anand Rathi Wealth experienced declines, whereas Computer Age Management Services saw an increase. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Computer Age Management Services4469.3522.150.54911.152232.121963.78
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC729.85-12.8-1.72775.0384.021026.98
IDFC111.7-0.45-0.4133.75104.5517871.83
Indian Energy Exchange186.95-2.05-1.08200.7121.316654.83
Anand Rathi Wealth3519.95-85.6-2.374298.91350.4514723.35
26 Aug 2024, 10:47:44 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -6.65% lower than yesterday

IDFC Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for IDFC is 6.65% lower than it was yesterday, while the price is at 112.05, down by 0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26:13 AM IST

IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹112.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 113.95 & 112.55 yesterday to end at 112.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue