IDFC share price Today Live Updates : IDFC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹113.95 and closed at ₹112.15. The stock reached a high of ₹113.95 and a low of ₹112.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹18,055.82 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹104.55 and ₹133.75. The BSE trading volume for the day was 19,307 shares.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price along with a reduction in open interest in IDFC indicates that the current downward trend may be slowing down, suggesting that the stock might be nearing a bottom or could potentially start to reverse in the near future.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC stock's trading activity for the day saw a low of ₹111.25 and a high of ₹113.95.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, IDFC's trading volume is 45.73% higher than it was yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹111.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.58%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume usually indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 112.03 and 111.18 levels in the last hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 111.18 and selling near the hourly resistance of 112.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|112.08
|Support 1
|111.28
|Resistance 2
|112.47
|Support 2
|110.87
|Resistance 3
|112.88
|Support 3
|110.48
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|110.89
|10 Days
|109.02
|20 Days
|109.18
|50 Days
|114.71
|100 Days
|115.94
|300 Days
|117.27
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IDFC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IDFC has broken the first support of ₹111.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹110.84. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹110.84 then there can be further negative price movement.
IDFC Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for IDFC is 17.48% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹112, reflecting a decline of 0.13%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC reached a high of 112.25 and a low of 111.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 111.97 and 111.68, suggesting some selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting existing long positions, and new entrants could assess potential for reversal if the stock appears oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|112.03
|Support 1
|111.18
|Resistance 2
|112.57
|Support 2
|110.87
|Resistance 3
|112.88
|Support 3
|110.33
IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC share price is at ₹111.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹111.47 and ₹113.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹111.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 113.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The IDFC share price dropped by 0.4% today, trading at ₹111.7, while its peers showed mixed performance. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Indian Energy Exchange, and Anand Rathi Wealth experienced declines, whereas Computer Age Management Services saw an increase. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Computer Age Management Services
|4469.35
|22.15
|0.5
|4911.15
|2232.1
|21963.78
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|729.85
|-12.8
|-1.72
|775.0
|384.0
|21026.98
|IDFC
|111.7
|-0.45
|-0.4
|133.75
|104.55
|17871.83
|Indian Energy Exchange
|186.95
|-2.05
|-1.08
|200.7
|121.3
|16654.83
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|3519.95
|-85.6
|-2.37
|4298.9
|1350.45
|14723.35
IDFC Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for IDFC is 6.65% lower than it was yesterday, while the price is at ₹112.05, down by 0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.95 & ₹112.55 yesterday to end at ₹112.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.