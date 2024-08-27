IDFC Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹113.95 and closed at ₹112.15, with a high of ₹113.95 and a low of ₹111.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹17,831.83 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹133.75 and ₹104.55, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 226,600 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.04
|Support 1
|110.89
|Resistance 2
|114.3
|Support 2
|110.0
|Resistance 3
|115.19
|Support 3
|108.74
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 226 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.95 & ₹111.25 yesterday to end at ₹111.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.