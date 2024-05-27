Hello User
IDFC Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 115.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.7 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at 115.85 and closed at 115.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 116.5, while the low was 114.25. The market capitalization stands at 18351.82 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 133.75 and 89.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 149,062 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1115.92Support 1113.62
Resistance 2117.38Support 2112.78
Resistance 3118.22Support 3111.32
27 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6192 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.

27 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹115.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.5 & 114.25 yesterday to end at 115.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

