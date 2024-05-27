IDFC Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at ₹115.85 and closed at ₹115.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹116.5, while the low was ₹114.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹18351.82 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹133.75 and ₹89.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 149,062 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|115.92
|Support 1
|113.62
|Resistance 2
|117.38
|Support 2
|112.78
|Resistance 3
|118.22
|Support 3
|111.32
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 292 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.5 & ₹114.25 yesterday to end at ₹115.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.