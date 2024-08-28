IDFC Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹111.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹111.65. The stock reached a high of ₹113.15 and a low of ₹111.2, with a market capitalization of ₹18,031.82 crore. The 52-week high stands at ₹133.75, while the 52-week low is ₹104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 60,861 shares.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.15 & ₹111.2 yesterday to end at ₹112.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.