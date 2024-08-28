Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IDFC Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 111.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.7 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at 111.95 and closed slightly lower at 111.65. The stock reached a high of 113.15 and a low of 111.2, with a market capitalization of 18,031.82 crore. The 52-week high stands at 133.75, while the 52-week low is 104.55. The BSE volume for the day was 60,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5176 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹111.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 113.15 & 111.2 yesterday to end at 112.7. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.