IDFC Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 114.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.25 per share. Investors should monitor IDFC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened and closed at 114.6. The high for the day was 117.4 and the low was 114.3. The market capitalization stood at 18599.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 133.75 and the 52-week low is 89.2. The BSE volume for the day was 466,764 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at 116.65. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 22.19%, reaching 116.65. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22,932.45 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months-6.0%
6 Months-0.13%
YTD-8.25%
1 Year22.19%
28 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.62Support 1114.47
Resistance 2119.08Support 2112.78
Resistance 3120.77Support 3111.32
28 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6164 k

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 466 k.

28 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST IDFC Share Price Today Live: IDFC closed at ₹114.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.4 & 114.3 yesterday to end at 114.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

