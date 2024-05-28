IDFC Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, IDFC's stock opened and closed at ₹114.6. The high for the day was ₹117.4 and the low was ₹114.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹18599.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹133.75 and the 52-week low is ₹89.2. The BSE volume for the day was 466,764 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The share price of IDFC has increased by 0.34% and is currently trading at ₹116.65. Over the past year, IDFC shares have gained 22.19%, reaching ₹116.65. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22,932.45 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.62%
|3 Months
|-6.0%
|6 Months
|-0.13%
|YTD
|-8.25%
|1 Year
|22.19%
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.62
|Support 1
|114.47
|Resistance 2
|119.08
|Support 2
|112.78
|Resistance 3
|120.77
|Support 3
|111.32
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 466 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.4 & ₹114.3 yesterday to end at ₹114.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.