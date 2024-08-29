IDFC Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IDFC opened at ₹113.45 and closed at ₹112.7, with a high of ₹113.45 and a low of ₹111.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹17,855.83 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹133.75 and a low of ₹104.55. The BSE trading volume was 70,913 shares.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IDFC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|112.76
|Support 1
|111.55
|Resistance 2
|113.54
|Support 2
|111.12
|Resistance 3
|113.97
|Support 3
|110.34
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.45 & ₹111.6 yesterday to end at ₹111.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.