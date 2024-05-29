IDFC Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

IDFC Share Price Today Live Updates : IDFC's stock opened at ₹115.6 and closed at ₹116.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹117.55, while the low was ₹114.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹18527.82 crore. The 52-week high was ₹133.75, and the 52-week low was ₹95.05. The BSE trading volume for the day was 473,160 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 466 k.
IDFC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.55 & ₹114.85 yesterday to end at ₹116.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.